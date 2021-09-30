CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make the most of a cloudy Thursday in Rose with these activities

 4 days ago

(ROSE, NE.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Rose Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rose:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0cCmWT8E00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

