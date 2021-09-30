Thursday rain in Lily Bay Township meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME) Thursday is set to be rainy in Lily Bay Township, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lily Bay Township:

Thursday, September 30 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 52 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of Rain Showers High 53 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 58 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.