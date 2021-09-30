Rainy forecast for Grand Rapids? Jump on it!

(GRAND RAPIDS, ND) Thursday is set to be rainy in Grand Rapids, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Rapids:

Thursday, September 30 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 mph



