Jump on Victory’s rainy forecast today
(VICTORY, VT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Victory Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Victory:
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
