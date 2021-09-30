Winton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WINTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



