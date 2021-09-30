4-Day Weather Forecast For Clayton Lake
CLAYTON LAKE, ME
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Rain Showers Likely
- High 51 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 50 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 55 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
