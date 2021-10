Update: As it turns out, Ben Affleck created even more goodwill with Jennifer Lopez after recently attending her latest concert. A source tells E! News that Ben "really wanted to be there" to watch J.Lo at the Global Citizen Live event in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 25, and that the Hustlers star appreciated him making it happen. "She's been working hard, and it meant a lot to her to have him there," the insider shares. "She was excited to spend the weekend with him. They went to dinner after the show and had some fun." The insider points out that the couple has been "soaking up every last minute together" before they head to different...

