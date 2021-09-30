CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday has sun for Oreana — 3 ways to make the most of it

 4 days ago

(OREANA, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oreana. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oreana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cCmVzDZ00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

