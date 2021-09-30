CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Nella, CA

Santa Nella Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

SANTA NELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cCmVyKq00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Newsbreak#Nws
Santa Nella, CA
