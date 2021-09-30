Newell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
