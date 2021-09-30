Weather Forecast For New Post
NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
