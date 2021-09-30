CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

As China Drives Its Crypto Miners Out, They’re Weighing These Three Locations

coinspeaker.com
 5 days ago

But as the Chinese authorities continue to ramp up their anti-crypto activities, it’s reasonable to expect more miners to explore their options elsewhere. For some time now, China has remained the undisputed capital of the cryptocurrency mining industry. And there are good reasons for that. First, the country’s massive semiconductor industry made it the premier producer of cutting-edge ASIC mining hardware. Second, it has an overabundance of cheap – albeit dirty – energy production. And third, regulations surrounding the practice of crypto mining were virtually nonexistent.

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Japan counts on Asian market to help shift to green energy

Japan is focusing on its neighbors in Asia as it hopes to take a leadership role in the growing push to reduce emissions, having earmarked $10 billion to help the region speed up the move away from fossil fuels.The Economy and Industry Ministry hosted the first "Asia green growth partnership” meeting Monday, bringing together more than 20 nations, including Thailand and India as well as the U.S., Australia and countries in the Middle East “There are a variety of energy transition pathways in each country. It is most effective to make efforts according to each country’s economic,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

France, Spain press for changes as EU energy prices surge

France and Spain pressed Monday for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge, ramping up already-high utility bills and tightening yet another notch the belts of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.European governments are scrambling to find ways to limit the costs to consumers as scant natural gas reserves expose the continent to price spikes and possible shortages if it’s a cold winter. Natural gas prices are lower in the U.S., which produces its own, while Europe must rely on imports.“The gas price has massively and brutally increased over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. China Evergrande did not say why it halted trading of its shares, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit. Evergrande is struggling to make payments on more than $300 billion of debt as it endures a cash crunch brought on...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Kyrgyzstan Government Raises Rates For Crypto Miners

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has recently revised its electricity tariffs for different groups of consumers. The authorities have raised the rates at which crypto mining businesses buy power. They cited the energy-intensive nature of the crypto mining process. Related Reading | More Miners Come Back Online Post 2021...
BUSINESS
coinspeaker.com

IOST Joins the Japan Blockchain Association to Foster Blockchain Technology Adoption

The IOST Foundation has been working on the knowledge of blockchain technology and the development of potential blockchain engineering since its activities in Japan began in 2018. Up to now, this activity grew into the Blockchain Free Educational Program, implemented with over 300 students at 9 universities and educational institutions,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Cryptocurrency Mining#Chinese#Asic#Kazakhstani#Bit Mining Ltd
albuquerqueexpress.com

Asia is winning the bidding war for natural gas supply

China and Asia are winning the bidding war for natural gas supplies as the northern hemisphere goes into the winter season with woefully low inventories and recovering demand after the pandemic. Just as natural gas prices surged to records in Europe and Asia, commodity-hungry China secured this week a major...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

In Siberia, a copper mine hopes to become a global energy pivot

In 1949, a Soviet expedition in Siberia was looking for uranium to supply the national nuclear arsenal when it stumbled on a vast deposit of copper. More than 70 years later, a mining complex in Russia's Far East between Lake Baikal and the Pacific Ocean is finally due to launch operations next year. With copper key to the world's energy transition away from carbon, the hope is it will be a boon for Russia and beyond. The project is "a long-awaited event in the life of the Far East and the entire mining industry of Russia and the world," said Valery Kazikayev, chairman of Udokan Copper, the company developing the site.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

China tightens political control of internet giants

The ruling Communist Party is tightening political control over China’s internet giants and tapping their wealth to pay for its ambitions to reduce reliance on U.S. and European technology.Anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns starting in late 2020 have shaken the industry, which flourished for two decades with little regulation. Investor jitters have knocked more than $1.3 trillion off the total market value of e-commerce platform Alibaba games and social media operator Tencent and other tech giants.The party says anti-monopoly enforcement will be a priority through 2025. It says competition will help create jobs and raise living standards.President Xi...
INTERNET
Seattle Times

China is building a chain of giant COVID quarantine centers

China is asking city governments to create specialized quarantine facilities that can house thousands of overseas arrivals, as the country continues to take a zero-tolerance approach to keeping out COVID-19. Local authorities have until the end of October to convert or build the hubs, National Health Commission official Cui Gang...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
China
nextbigfuture.com

Energy Shortage Will Go Global as Winter is Coming

China’s Vice Premier Han Zheng had ordered all power utilities to make sure they have enough supplies of raw materials, including coal and oil, for the security of power supply during the cold season—whatever it took. China has already had rolling blackouts for consumers and retailers and outages for factories.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

China’s coal miners told to produce even if they’re over quotas

China’s leadership has told the country’s state-owned miners to produce coal at full capacity for the rest of the year even if they exceed annual quota limits as they struggle with the deepening power crisis. The directive, along with other measures to secure energy supplies for this winter at all...
INDUSTRY
bizmagsb.com

Lomax: China’s crypto loss is America’s crypto gain

When China’s central government banned the production and use of cryptocurrencies, it was big news in financial and technology markets. At the same time, however, it wasn’t at all surprising. Cryptocurrencies are part of the decentralized finance, or DeFi, sector. And unlike traditional currencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies...
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

Following the Recent Crypto Ban, EMCD Offers a Good Discount and a Data Center Close to China

Leading crypto mining pool EMCD has announced that they have slashed their commission fees by 30% in response to the regulatory shutdown in China. These lower commission fees are valid for as long as users choose to work with EMCD. Those interested in taking advantage of the lower mining costs can do so by entering the promo code “FREECRYPTO” when they sign up. The offer is available by October 31.
MARKETS
Financial Times

China’s coal miners vow to ‘go all out’ to beat power crisis

China’s biggest coal miners have pledged to increase production as the country struggles with a deepening power crisis that is threatening to hit economic growth. Central government officials this week told state-owned energy companies to secure supplies for this winter at all costs, with the instruction reported to have come directly from Han Zheng, the vice-premier who oversees the sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy