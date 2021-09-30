‘Anatomy Of Time’: Hamburg Review

Slovak director Peter Bebjak has become the most prolific filmmaker in the Slovak-Czech territory and the most sought-after craftsman for small-screen projects. In addition to his ballooning list of mostly crime series, Bebjak has been tinkering with different genres in each of his big-screen efforts and remains tilted towards arthouse cinema. Bebjak's arthouse-ish genre filmmaking became apparent when his crime drama The Line won the award for the Best Director at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and became a box-office hit on domestic turf as the second most-visited film that year, beating out even the competition of U.S. imports. While being constantly busy back and forth between episodic and feature projects, Bebjak and his crew have been working on his most ambitious project on a long-term basis, Holocaust drama The Auschwitz Report.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO