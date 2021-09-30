CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Anatomy Of Time’: Hamburg Review

By Allan Hunter
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThai director Jakrawal Nilthamrong presents a medatative exploration of long-term love. Dir/scr: Jakrawal Nilthamrong. Thailand/France/Netherlands/Singapore. 2021. 118 mins. The past haunts and shapes the present in the enigmatic, meditative and thought-provoking Anatomy Of Time. In keeping with his previous feature Vanishing Point (2015), director Jakrawal Nilthamrong has taken inspiration from elements of his family history. Here, he appears to be trying to comprehend and honour the nature of the love that bound his parents to each other, as well as reflecting on bigger issues in Thailand. Slow-moving and mournful, it is as mysterious and intriguing as any film by his fellow countryman Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and should attract festival support.

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
screenanarchy.com

Review: THE AUSCHWITZ REPORT, Timely Holocaust Escape Drama

Slovak director Peter Bebjak has become the most prolific filmmaker in the Slovak-Czech territory and the most sought-after craftsman for small-screen projects. In addition to his ballooning list of mostly crime series, Bebjak has been tinkering with different genres in each of his big-screen efforts and remains tilted towards arthouse cinema. Bebjak's arthouse-ish genre filmmaking became apparent when his crime drama The Line won the award for the Best Director at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and became a box-office hit on domestic turf as the second most-visited film that year, beating out even the competition of U.S. imports. While being constantly busy back and forth between episodic and feature projects, Bebjak and his crew have been working on his most ambitious project on a long-term basis, Holocaust drama The Auschwitz Report.
MOVIES
topgear.com

No Time To Die: the Top Gear review

The latest James Bond movie is out now. Here's TG's verdict on Daniel Craig's final outing as 007. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Daniel Craig once admitted that he’d rather ‘slash his wrists’ than play James...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Raven Banner boards Fantastic Fest thriller 'Alone With You' (exclusive)

Raven Banner has boarded international sales on paranoia thriller Alone With You following its world premiere at Fantastic Fest. Emily Bennett and Justin Brooks wrote and directed their feature debut starring Bennett as a young woman who experiences sinister sounds and sights in her apartment as she prepares a romantic homecoming for her girlfriend.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“No Time To Die” Grabs Strong Reviews

Following its world premiere in London, the first reviews from British and U.S. critics are out for the new James Bond film “No Time to Die” ahead of the movie’s global rollout kickoff this weekend. With 36 reviews counted, the film sits at 89% and a 7.9/10 average score on...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Haneke
Person
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Screendaily

Malta Film Commission launches the Malta Film Awards

The Malta Film Commission (MFC) has launched the Malta Film Awards, to celebrate local cast and crew across the Maltese film and TV industry. The awards will be held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in February 2022. “The first edition will celebrate the appreciation of Malta’s story throughout the years...
WORLD
sports360az.com

Cesmat – No Time To Die Review

First off, I am not paid to be a movie reviewer; I am merely someone who takes in films and talks about them as part of my show. I like interviewing actors and actresses. I’ve found that most athletes would rather be actors or actresses, and most actresses and actors would like to be athletes. Weird.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Anatomy#Hamburg Review
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – No Time to Die (2021)

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. Starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Brigitte Millar, Dali Benssalah, and Priyanga Burford. SYNOPSIS:. James Bond has left active service. His peace is...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Neon acquires worldwide rights to TIFF premiere ‘Beba’

Neon has picked up worldwide rights from UTA Independent Film Group to recent TIFF world premiere Beba by New York Afro-Latina artist Rebeca Huntt. The distributor plans a 2022 release on the feature, which weaves together music, 16mm film, poetry, and interview footage as writer-director “Beba” explores her identity and reflects on her childhood and adolescence in New York City as the daughter of a Dominican father and Venezuelan mother.
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Review: NO TIME TO DIE Is The Boldest Bond Yet

No Time To Die not only marks the 25th instalment in the James Bond franchise, but it also ends Daniel Craig‘s 15 year tenure as Bond and ensures that Craig’s 007 goes out on an all-time high. After a pre-title sequence which takes place in the aftermath of Spectre, No...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Screendaily

‘The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry’ embarks on UK location shoot

Production is underway on The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry, with shooting beginning on location in the UK on Monday (September 27), in Devon. Linda Bassett, star of East Is East and Kinky Boots, has joined the previously announced cast of Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton. The high-budget independent feature...
MOVIES
Screendaily

15 projects selected for €1m Europa Cinemas innovation scheme (exclusive)

European exhibition network Europa Cinemas has launched Collaborate To Innovate, a scheme to reward innovative and collaborative projects developed by exhibitors in the region. The scheme, which will run on a yearly basis, has a €1m (£856,706) budget for 2021, which will be shared between 15 projects. Those projects hail...
MOVIES
Screendaily

​Leos Carax presented with Filmfest Hamburg’s Douglas Sirk Award

French writer-director Leos Carax was presented with the prestigious Douglas Sirk award ahead of the German premiere of his latest film Annette at the Filmfestt Hamburg on October 2. He joins the ranks of luminaries including David Cronenberg, Tilda Swinton, Wong Kar-Wai, Jodie Foster, Fatih Akin and Jafar Panahi in...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Stars of Tomorrow 2021: Amir El-Masry (actor)

It was a rather unlikely series of events — beginning with a chance meeting between Omar Sharif and Amir El-Masry’s father in Paris — that set the Cairo-born, London-raised actor on his path to an acting career. After connecting with Sharif in Deauville, France, where the Lawrence Of Arabia star’s latest film was showing, El-Masry junior got chatting to the film’s director and writer who asked him to audition for their next project — Ramadan Mabrouk Abul-Alamein Hamouda, which won him, aged 18, the best young actor award at the 2009 Egyptian Cinema Oscar Festival. “It was insane, and I felt like a fraud because I was essentially playing myself,” he says.
WORLD
utdailybeacon.com

‘Titane’ review: True provocative cinema

One of the year’s best films also happens to be the single hardest film to recommend this year. There will also never be another film that forces the audience to hold their breath during the “Macarena.”. “Titane” is the winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival....
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy