‘Anatomy Of Time’: Hamburg Review
Thai director Jakrawal Nilthamrong presents a medatative exploration of long-term love. Dir/scr: Jakrawal Nilthamrong. Thailand/France/Netherlands/Singapore. 2021. 118 mins. The past haunts and shapes the present in the enigmatic, meditative and thought-provoking Anatomy Of Time. In keeping with his previous feature Vanishing Point (2015), director Jakrawal Nilthamrong has taken inspiration from elements of his family history. Here, he appears to be trying to comprehend and honour the nature of the love that bound his parents to each other, as well as reflecting on bigger issues in Thailand. Slow-moving and mournful, it is as mysterious and intriguing as any film by his fellow countryman Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and should attract festival support.
