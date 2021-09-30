Mesita Daily Weather Forecast
MESITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
