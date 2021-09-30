CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Don’t Know If Jenkins, Valdes-Scantling Will Play Sunday

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePackers head coach Matt LaFleur says it will take all week to determine if left tackle Elgton Jenkins and wide receiver Marquez Vales-Scantling can play. Both players missed Wednesday’s team practice. Jenkins was sidelined with an ankle injury while his teammates were beating the 49ers. Valdes-Scantling suffered a hamstring injury...

Packers rule Elgton Jenkins, Dominique Dafney out for Sunday against 49ers

The Green Bay Packers will have their third starting offensive line combination in three games when they take the field against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night this weekend. After initially ruling starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins as doubtful for the game on Friday’s injury report, the team announced on Saturday that they have downgraded him to out.
Acme Packing Company

Elgton Jenkins and Kevin King officially inactive for Packers on Sunday night vs 49ers

The Green Bay Packers have officially ruled out “starting” left tackle Elgton Jenkins due to an ankle injury that he sustained during Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions. Safety Vernon Scott, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue since the preseason, was also ruled out, meaning the Packers have just three safeties on game day for the third straight week of the season.
NFL
