Mckenzie Bridge Daily Weather Forecast

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



