Supplemental learning can help mitigate the Covid-19 learning gap

The return to in-person learning has caused teachers to frantically worry about bringing COVID-19 home. The danger they pose to their families has weighed heavily on them much like the uncertainty of the journey ahead. The worries they have of contracting the virus from students have been a constant reminder of the opportunity cost at hand. Not to mention last year teachers had to adjust to teaching on their computers and like a flip of a dime, they’re now back in crowded classrooms.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO