EU fears for media freedom in Slovenia as agency chief quits

Connecticut Post
 5 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union expressed concern Thursday about media freedom in Slovenia after the head of the country’s only news agency stepped down over a new public service contract that would dictate the way STA is funded. STA Director Bojan Veselinovic resigned saying that the draft contract would...

The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
AFP

EU chief Michel denounces 'lack of loyalty' by US

EU chief Charles Michel on Monday accused the United States of a lack of loyalty after Australia canceled a mega-contract with France to buy US nuclear submarines. "The elementary principles for allies are transparency and trust, and it goes together. And what do we observe? We are observing a clear lack of transparency and loyalty," the European Council chief told reporters at the United Nations. He said that the Europeans need "to clarify and to try to understand better what are the intentions behind this announcement." Michel said that the move would reinforce European efforts to build their own defense capacity.
U.S. POLITICS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

UN agencies want access to asylum-seekers stuck at EU border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two United Nations agencies requested access Tuesday to asylum-seekers stranded at Belarus's border with Poland and Lithuania, after four migrants were found dead in the area. The International Organization for Migration and the U.N. Refugee Agency called on the governments involved to be guided primarily by...
IMMIGRATION
Metro International

EU says risk to media freedom in Poland persists despite TVN move

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union’s executive said on Thursday that risks to media freedom in Poland persisted despite a decision by the Polish regulator to extend a broadcasting licence for TVN24, a U.S. Discovery-owned news channel critical of Warsaw. After long delays, the regulator on Wednesday extended the license for...
EUROPE
Reuters

Commission chief tells Albania: your future is in the EU

TIRANA (Reuters) - Albania belongs in the European Union in the future and it is up to the European Union to start membership talks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday during a trip to the region. “Albania’s future is in the European Union,” she said after...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

EU chief prosecutor accuses Slovenia of justice interference

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief prosecutor is accusing Slovenia of interfering in the EU’s justice system and fears the 27-nation bloc’s budget may not be protected from fraud or corruption. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office began work in June with the aim of independently investigating crimes against the EU budget. Slovenia is alone among its 22 members in refusing to name two prosecutors to the agency. Chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi told EU lawmakers Friday that “the fact that a member state is interfering with the proper functioning of an EU judicial institution sets a very dangerous precedent.” Prime Minister Janez Jansa says the procedure for appointing the delegates in Slovenia “was not carried out correctly.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Protesters in Romania reject coronavirus restrictions

More than 5,000 people protested Saturday in Romania’s capital of Bucharest to reject upcoming measures used by authorities to combat an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections.Daily COVID-19 infections in the European Union nation of 19 million have skyrocketed from around 1,000 daily cases a month ago to 12,590 new cases on Saturday. That was Romania’s highest daily number of infections since the pandemic started.The rise is putting the country’s hospitals under serious pressure as intensive care units reach near-capacity nationally. Authorities have said that new restrictions will be implemented when an area’s infection rate exceeds 6 per 1,000 residents over a 14-day period. Bucharest’s infection rate Saturday stood above 8 per 1,000 residents.The mostly mask-less marchers blocked traffic, honked horns and chanted “Freedom!” One placard read: “Green certificates = dictatorship.”___Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Ex Catalan leader in Italian court for extradition hearing

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont faces a hearing Monday on the Italian island of Sardinia to decide whether to extradite him to Spain where he is accused of sedition. A group of about 20 supporters rallied outside the courthouse as Puigdemont arrived for the hearing accompanied by his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye. Some members of the crowd shouted “freedom!"Puigdemont was arrested Sept. 23 in Sardinia, where he had arrived to attend a Catalan cultural festival at the invitation of a Sardinian separatist movement. He was freed by a judge a day later pending Monday’s extradition hearing. Puigdemont, formerly president of Spain’s Catalonia region, lives in Belgium and now holds a seat in the European Parliament. The European Parliament voted in March to lift the immunity of Puigdemont and two of his associates. In July, the three EU lawmakers failed to have their immunity restored after the European Union’s general court said that they did not demonstrate they were at risk of being arrested.
POLITICS
The Independent

Doubt lingers in Balkans after years of broken EU promises

Twenty years ago, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia had narrowly avoided a civil war and NATO was collecting weapons held by ethnic Albanian rebels under an internationally backed agreement meant to shore up peace.The tiny Balkans country was in economic and social turmoil and making international headlines. Averting a new conflict in the volatile Balkans was a strategic priority for both the European Union and the United States, and the EU foreign policy chief at the time, Javier Solana, told the Macedonians that “the EU will always stand for you and will try to help you, because we...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU leaders to discuss defense, US and China relationships

European Union leaders are meeting for the first time since the messy Western troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and France s loss of a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Australia events that they argue have exposed Europe's need for more autonomy on defense. The leaders will have plenty to discuss during their dinner at Brdo Castle in Slovenia on Tuesday, the eve of a summit with leaders from neighboring Balkans countries. The 27-nation trade bloc's tense relationship with China and rising energy prices will also be on agenda.The informal talks are not expected to deliver concrete results but intended...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

More than 20 environmental and climate groups launched a campaign Monday calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship across the European Union, similar to bans on tobacco advertising.More than 80 Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to Shell s oil refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam to draw attention to the launch of the European Citizens' Initiative calling for the advertising ban.The action comes less than a month before the start of the United Nations climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

France, Spain press for changes as EU energy prices surge

France and Spain pressed Monday for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge, ramping up already-high utility bills and tightening yet another notch the belts of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.European governments are scrambling to find ways to limit the costs to consumers as scant natural gas reserves expose the continent to price spikes and possible shortages if it’s a cold winter. Natural gas prices are lower in the U.S., which produces its own, while Europe must rely on imports.“The gas price has massively and brutally increased over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

N Macedonia president pays first state visit to Greece

The president of North Macedonia paid the country's first state visit to Greece on Tuesday as the neighboring nations continue working to move past decades-old disputes.President Stevo Pendarovski met in Athens with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis seeking support for his country’s stalled effort to join the European Union The former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia declared independence in 1991 but only normalized relations with Greece in 2018 after agreeing to change its name to North Macedonia to address Athens’ concerns for its own northern region of Macedonia. North Macedonia and five other western Balkan countries - Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo - are all seeking EU membership, but existing members are divided on the timetable of the 27-nation bloc’s expansion.The leaders of the six Balkans countries are set to join an EU summit meeting in Slovenia on Wednesday.
POLITICS
AFP

Sri Lanka agrees to reform terror law to keep EU trade deal

Sri Lanka's president vowed "immediate steps" to amend anti-terror legislation to retain a lucrative trade status with the European Union, his office said Tuesday. "Immediate steps will be taken to amend the necessary provisions of the PTA," Rajapaksa's office quoted him as saying. 
ASIA
Reuters

Zelenskiy vows to engage in returning Saakashvili back to Ukraine

KYIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he will personally engage in returning Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili back to Ukraine from a prison in Georgia as he holds a Ukrainian passport. Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on Friday after the opposition politician returned to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Romanian government falls after no-confidence vote

Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu of the governing National Liberal Party was ousted Tuesday after a no-confidence motion in his government passed overwhelmingly, deepening an ongoing political crisis. The motion censure was filed by the opposition Social Democrat Party (PSD) and supported by former coalition partner USR-Plus, and the far-right AUR party. The motion passed with 281 votes; only 234 were needed.The fall of the government caps a political crisis that began a month ago when Citu fired justice minister Stelian Ion of USR-Plus for not signing off on a regional development program. USR-Plus called the move an “abusive...
WORLD
KTLA

‘Pandora Papers’: Massive leak exposes offshore dealings of world leaders

Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world. The report released Sunday by the International Consortium of […]
POLITICS
KRMG

Young climate activists chide world leaders, demand more say

MILAN — (AP) — Youth climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg chastized global leaders Tuesday for failing to meet funding pledges and for delivering too much “blah blah blah’’ as climate change wreaks havoc around the world. They even cast doubt on the intentions behind a youth climate gathering...
ENVIRONMENT

