CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

After attempted kidnapping of 10-year-old, Boston Police Department ask for public’s help

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Boston Police Department is looking for any information related to an attempting kidnapping of a 10-year-old on Wednesday. A 10-year-old boy was walking to school at about 7:11 a.m. on Wednesday when he was approached by someone, police said. The unknown suspect said something to the boy while driving a gray minivan, according to the statement. He then stopped and got out of the car, police said.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
58K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy