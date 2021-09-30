After attempted kidnapping of 10-year-old, Boston Police Department ask for public’s help
The Boston Police Department is looking for any information related to an attempting kidnapping of a 10-year-old on Wednesday. A 10-year-old boy was walking to school at about 7:11 a.m. on Wednesday when he was approached by someone, police said. The unknown suspect said something to the boy while driving a gray minivan, according to the statement. He then stopped and got out of the car, police said.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0