4-Day Weather Forecast For Hite
HITE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny
- High 77 °F, low
- Light wind
