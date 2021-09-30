4-Day Weather Forecast For Hite

HITE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny High 77 °F, low Light wind



