Greenhorn, OR

Weather Forecast For Greenhorn

 4 days ago

GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cCmTzHz00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

