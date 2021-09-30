Cloudy forecast for Dot Lake? Jump on it!

(DOT LAKE, AK.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Dot Lake Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dot Lake:

Thursday, September 30 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight High 29 °F, low 19 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight High 30 °F, low 21 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Light Snow High 26 °F, low Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Light Snow High 18 °F, low 10 °F Breezy: 10 mph



