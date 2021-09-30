CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dot Lake, AK

Cloudy forecast for Dot Lake? Jump on it!

 4 days ago

(DOT LAKE, AK.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Dot Lake Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dot Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5XRq_0cCmTvl500

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight

    • High 29 °F, low 19 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight

    • High 30 °F, low 21 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Light Snow

    • High 26 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Light Snow

    • High 18 °F, low 10 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

