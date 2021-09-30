CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Delhi

 5 days ago

DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cCmTtzd00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Delhi Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

