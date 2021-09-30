Weather Forecast For Coldfoot
COLDFOOT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 26 °F, low 18 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 30 °F, low 20 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 28 °F, low 16 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 31 °F, low 16 °F
- Light wind
