Clifton, NY

Thursday rain in Clifton: Ideas to make the most of it

 5 days ago

(CLIFTON, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clifton Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clifton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cCmTqLS00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

