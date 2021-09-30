Daily Weather Forecast For Chalk
CHALK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0