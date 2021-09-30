Bethera Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BETHERA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0