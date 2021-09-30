Daily Weather Forecast For Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
