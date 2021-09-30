4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Minchumina
LAKE MINCHUMINA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of Light Snow
- High 34 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Light Snow
- High 33 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight Chance of Light Snow
- High 33 °F, low
- Light wind
