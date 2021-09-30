Weather Forecast For Amboy
AMBOY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
