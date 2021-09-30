Daily Weather Forecast For Rampart
RAMPART, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Snow showers then slight chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 30 °F, low 22 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight
- High 34 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Light Snow
- High 35 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly Cloudy
- High 39 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
