Foraker Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORAKER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
