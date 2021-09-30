CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foraker, OK

Foraker Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

FORAKER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cCmTfsh00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

