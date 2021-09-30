Orla Daily Weather Forecast
ORLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
