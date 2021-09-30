Armstrong Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0