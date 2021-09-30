Whitlash Daily Weather Forecast
WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
