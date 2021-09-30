CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fieldton, TX

Thursday rain in Fieldton: Ideas to make the most of it

Fieldton Times
Fieldton Times
 5 days ago

(FIELDTON, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Fieldton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fieldton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cCmTV0J00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fieldton, TX
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Fieldton Times

Fieldton Times

Fieldton, TX
14
Followers
258
Post
246
Views
ABOUT

With Fieldton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy