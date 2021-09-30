Weather Forecast For Atlanta
ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
