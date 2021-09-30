4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Santeetlah

LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then light rain likely overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



