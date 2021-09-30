Daily Weather Forecast For Langtry
LANGTRY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
