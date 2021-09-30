Daily Weather Forecast For Wiederkehr Village
WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
