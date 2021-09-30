CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Alexander, AK

Thursday rain in Port Alexander: Ideas to make the most of it

Port Alexander News Flash
 5 days ago

(PORT ALEXANDER, AK) Thursday is set to be rainy in Port Alexander, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port Alexander:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cCmTNBj00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Widespread rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 25 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Rain Showers

    • High 54 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 60 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Rain Showers

    • High 49 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port Alexander, AK
ABOUT

With Port Alexander News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

