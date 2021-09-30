CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A rainy Thursday in Orogrande — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 5 days ago

(OROGRANDE, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Orogrande Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Orogrande:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cCmTMJ000

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

