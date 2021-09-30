CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurier, WA

A rainy Thursday in Laurier — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Laurier News Watch
Laurier News Watch
 5 days ago

(LAURIER, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Laurier Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laurier:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuyTs_0cCmTJep00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy then light rain likely during the day; while light rain likely then patchy fog overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

