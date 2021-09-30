Weather Forecast For Powder River
POWDER RIVER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
