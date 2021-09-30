Daily Weather Forecast For Chalkyitsik
CHALKYITSIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy freezing fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 30 °F, low 20 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Light Snow
- High 33 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Light Snow
- High 35 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Light Snow
- High 37 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
