4-Day Weather Forecast For Countyline
COUNTYLINE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0