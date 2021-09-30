4-Day Weather Forecast For Countyline

COUNTYLINE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 77 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.