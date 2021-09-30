Daily Weather Forecast For Stevens Village
STEVENS VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 34 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Light Snow
- High 36 °F, low
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Patchy freezing fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 39 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0