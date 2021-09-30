Beaver Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BEAVER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Light Snow
- High 28 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Light Snow Likely
- High 34 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Light Snow
- High 34 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 37 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
