Point Baker Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
POINT BAKER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Widespread rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 45 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Rain Showers
- High 49 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 to 45 mph
Saturday, October 2
Rain Showers
- High 48 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 50 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
