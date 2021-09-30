CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marsland, NE

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Marsland

 5 days ago

(MARSLAND, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marsland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marsland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cCmT3cS00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Marsland Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

